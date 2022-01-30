Aleph.im Hits Market Cap of $93.86 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $93.86 million and approximately $896,184.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,391,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

