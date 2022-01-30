Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $125,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

