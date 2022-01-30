Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264,930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,052,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 225,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

