Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.95

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $194.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00183362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00028613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00383039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,987,363,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,547,507,443 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

