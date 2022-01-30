Algorand Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and $194.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00183362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00028613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00383039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,987,363,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,547,507,443 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.