Alien Worlds 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.21 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $94.90 million and $58.21 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

