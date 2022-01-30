Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $463.96 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

