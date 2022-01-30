Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,300 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the December 31st total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.8 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $45.85.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.