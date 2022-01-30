Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.41 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

