Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $989,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

