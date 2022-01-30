Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 25,982 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 220.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,603 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $4,031,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

