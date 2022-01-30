Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 367,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.08% of Southern States Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $20.98 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

