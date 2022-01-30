Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 126,167 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

VSCO stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.