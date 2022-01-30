Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 126,167 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
VSCO stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
