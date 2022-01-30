Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 396,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 429,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 373,537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,494,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

