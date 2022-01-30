Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 100,517 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.83% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

