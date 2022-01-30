Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Boise Cascade worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

