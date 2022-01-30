Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Yelp worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yelp by 21.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,132 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4,784.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

