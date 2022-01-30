Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,643 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.