Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Select Medical worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

