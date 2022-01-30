Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

