Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.