Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of CNX Resources worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

