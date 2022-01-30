Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.68 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.49. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

