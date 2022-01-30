Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.