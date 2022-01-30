Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGO opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.