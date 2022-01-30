Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.92 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $74.56 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

