Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

