Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,666,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.