Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.55% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CCO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.