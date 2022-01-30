Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $6.99 Million in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 572,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

USCB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

U.S. Century Bank Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

