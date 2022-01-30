Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $6.99 Million in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 572,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.
USCB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Century Bank Profile
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
