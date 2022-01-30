Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Spire worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Spire by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spire by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Spire by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 50.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

