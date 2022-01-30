Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Veoneer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Barclays upped their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Veoneer stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

