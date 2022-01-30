Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of American States Water worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American States Water by 141.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 248,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 465.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. Barclays lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $90.54 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Profile

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.