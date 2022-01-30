Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.40% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 2,693.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

VABK opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $191.03 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 14.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VABK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK).

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.