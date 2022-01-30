Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,180 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Ingevity worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 721.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 109,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 39.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

