Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,185 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Kemper worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

