Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,791 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,791 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Wendy’s worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wendy’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

