Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 56,580 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

