Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,251 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Franklin Electric worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,872 shares of company stock worth $606,032 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

