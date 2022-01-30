Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $104,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $143.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

