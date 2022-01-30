Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of GMS worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in GMS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

