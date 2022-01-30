Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.36% of Alliant Energy worth $50,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

