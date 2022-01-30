Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 83,032 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

