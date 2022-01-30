Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

