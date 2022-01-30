Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 330.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.