Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 18,801 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Weis Markets worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $68.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

