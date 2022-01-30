Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Kearny Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

