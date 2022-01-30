Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 28,892 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.