Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 30,963 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

