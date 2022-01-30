Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 57,649 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,941,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

